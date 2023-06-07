On Wednesday, June 7 at 7:05 PM ET, the Arizona Diamondbacks (36-25) visit the Washington Nationals (25-35) at Nationals Park. Zach Davies will get the nod for the Diamondbacks, while Patrick Corbin will take the mound for the Nationals.

The Diamondbacks are -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Nationals (+105). The matchup's total is set at 10 runs.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Davies - ARI (0-1, 5.40 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (4-5, 4.92 ERA)

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 27 times and won 18, or 66.7%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have a 17-8 record (winning 68% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks have a 6-1 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 54 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (40.7%) in those contests.

The Nationals have a mark of 19-30 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+155) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+155) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

