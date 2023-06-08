Corey Dickerson Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Diamondbacks - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Corey Dickerson (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBI) and the Washington Nationals face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Corey Dickerson At The Plate
- Dickerson is batting .255 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- In 10 of 17 games this season (58.8%), Dickerson has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 17 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In six games this season (35.3%), Dickerson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.33).
- The Diamondbacks rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (71 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.06 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.06), 17th in WHIP (1.075), and 22nd in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
