Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Diamondbacks - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jeimer Candelario and his .386 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (57 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly on June 8 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario has 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 20 walks while hitting .253.
- Candelario has picked up a hit in 34 of 58 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.1% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Candelario has had at least one RBI in 27.6% of his games this season (16 of 58), with more than one RBI 10 times (17.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41.4% of his games this season (24 of 58), with two or more runs four times (6.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.250
|AVG
|.183
|.311
|OBP
|.211
|.426
|SLG
|.296
|8
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|8
|17/5
|K/BB
|14/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|25
|17 (51.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (68.0%)
|8 (24.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (32.0%)
|12 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (48.0%)
|3 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.0%)
|7 (21.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (36.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (71 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kelly (7-3 with a 3.06 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 34-year-old's 3.06 ERA ranks 18th, 1.075 WHIP ranks 17th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.