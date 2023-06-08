Jeimer Candelario and his .386 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (57 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly on June 8 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Read More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario has 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 20 walks while hitting .253.

Candelario has picked up a hit in 34 of 58 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.

He has hit a long ball in 12.1% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his chances at the plate.

Candelario has had at least one RBI in 27.6% of his games this season (16 of 58), with more than one RBI 10 times (17.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41.4% of his games this season (24 of 58), with two or more runs four times (6.9%).

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .250 AVG .183 .311 OBP .211 .426 SLG .296 8 XBH 4 2 HR 2 6 RBI 8 17/5 K/BB 14/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 33 GP 25 17 (51.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (68.0%) 8 (24.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (32.0%) 12 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (48.0%) 3 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%) 7 (21.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings