Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Diamondbacks - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Luis Garcia (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Diamondbacks.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks while batting .271.
- Garcia has recorded a hit in 33 of 54 games this year (61.1%), including 18 multi-hit games (33.3%).
- He has homered in five games this year (9.3%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has an RBI in 19 of 54 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 20 of 54 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|.230
|AVG
|.300
|.273
|OBP
|.348
|.393
|SLG
|.400
|5
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|8
|5/4
|K/BB
|7/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|24
|18 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|10 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (33.3%)
|10 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (41.7%)
|3 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|10 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (37.5%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.33).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (71 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Kelly (7-3) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.06 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.06), 17th in WHIP (1.075), and 22nd in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers.
