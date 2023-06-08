On Thursday, Luis Garcia (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Diamondbacks.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks while batting .271.

Garcia has recorded a hit in 33 of 54 games this year (61.1%), including 18 multi-hit games (33.3%).

He has homered in five games this year (9.3%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has an RBI in 19 of 54 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 20 of 54 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 .230 AVG .300 .273 OBP .348 .393 SLG .400 5 XBH 4 2 HR 1 8 RBI 8 5/4 K/BB 7/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 30 GP 24 18 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 10 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%) 10 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%) 3 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 10 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (37.5%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings