Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 8
Thursday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (37-25) and the Washington Nationals (25-36) facing off at Nationals Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET on June 8.
The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Merrill Kelly (7-3, 3.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Josiah Gray (4-5, 3.09 ERA).
Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- The Nationals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Washington and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Nationals are 1-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (three of those contests had a spread listed by bookmakers).
- The Nationals have been underdogs in 55 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (40%) in those contests.
- Washington has a mark of 16-22 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Washington scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (260 total, 4.3 per game).
- The Nationals have the 25th-ranked ERA (4.70) in the majors this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 2
|Phillies
|W 8-7
|Josiah Gray vs Zack Wheeler
|June 3
|Phillies
|L 4-2
|MacKenzie Gore vs Matt Strahm
|June 4
|Phillies
|L 11-3
|Trevor Williams vs Ranger Suárez
|June 6
|Diamondbacks
|L 10-5
|Jake Irvin vs Tommy Henry
|June 7
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-2
|Patrick Corbin vs Zach Davies
|June 8
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Merrill Kelly
|June 9
|@ Braves
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Mike Soroka
|June 10
|@ Braves
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Mike Soroka
|June 11
|@ Braves
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Bryce Elder
|June 13
|@ Astros
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Hunter Brown
|June 14
|@ Astros
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Ronel Blanco
