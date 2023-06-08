Rory McIlroy, the defending champion, is the favorite (+450) at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open ($9M purse), from June 8-11 at Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Canada.

RBC Canadian Open First Round Information

Start Time: 7:00 AM ET

7:00 AM ET Venue: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par/Distance: Par 72/7,264 yards

RBC Canadian Open Best Odds to Win

Rory McIlroy

Tee Time: 7:33 AM ET

7:33 AM ET Odds to Win: +450

McIlroy Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 7th -3 4 72-68-70-75 PGA Championship 7th -2 7 71-69-69-69 Wells Fargo Championship 47th E 19 68-73-71-72

Tyrrell Hatton

Tee Time: 7:44 AM ET

7:44 AM ET Odds to Win: +1100

Hatton Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 12th -1 6 71-71-73-72 PGA Championship 15th +1 10 77-68-69-67 AT&T Byron Nelson 5th -20 3 68-67-65-64

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Tee Time: 7:44 AM ET

7:44 AM ET Odds to Win: +1400

Fitzpatrick Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 9th -2 5 76-68-70-72 PGA Championship MC +6 - 76-70 Wells Fargo Championship 35th -3 16 69-70-72-70

Sam Burns

Tee Time: 12:48 PM ET

12:48 PM ET Odds to Win: +1400

Burns Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 16th E 7 71-71-73-73 Charles Schwab Challenge 6th -5 3 67-70-70-68 PGA Championship MC +14 - 74-80

Cameron Young

Tee Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Odds to Win: +1500

Young Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +5 - 74-75 PGA Championship MC +9 - 74-75 Wells Fargo Championship 59th +2 21 71-70-72-73

RBC Canadian Open Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Odds to Win Justin Rose +1600 Corey Conners +1600 Shane Lowry +1800 Tommy Fleetwood +2000 Sahith Theegala +2800 Keith Mitchell +4000 Adrian Meronk +4000 Matt Kuchar +4000 Adam Hadwin +5000 Maverick McNealy +5000

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.