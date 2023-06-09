Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Braves - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Alex Call and the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves (who will start AJ Smith-Shawver) at 7:20 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is hitting .215 with eight doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.
- Call has gotten a hit in 30 of 56 games this season (53.6%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (19.6%).
- He has gone deep in 5.4% of his games this year, and 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- Call has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (25.0%), with more than one RBI in five of them (8.9%).
- In 19 of 56 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|.204
|AVG
|.250
|.254
|OBP
|.381
|.296
|SLG
|.368
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|7
|12/4
|K/BB
|16/13
|1
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
- The Braves allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- Smith-Shawver makes his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The 20-year-old right-hander has one appearance in relief this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.