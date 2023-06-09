C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Braves - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams (.220 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage), battle starter AJ Smith-Shawver and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is batting .227 with nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and eight walks.
- In 60.0% of his 55 games this season, Abrams has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- In six games this year, he has gone deep (10.9%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Abrams has had at least one RBI in 29.1% of his games this season (16 of 55), with more than one RBI nine times (16.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 19 of 55 games (34.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.226
|AVG
|.254
|.305
|OBP
|.288
|.264
|SLG
|.444
|2
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|2
|RBI
|15
|13/3
|K/BB
|15/3
|2
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- Smith-Shawver will make his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The 20-year-old right-hander has one appearance in relief this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.