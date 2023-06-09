Luis Garcia -- with an on-base percentage of .222 in his past 10 games, 87 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Atlanta Braves, with AJ Smith-Shawver on the mound, on June 9 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver

AJ Smith-Shawver TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks while batting .271.

Garcia has had a hit in 33 of 54 games this season (61.1%), including multiple hits 18 times (33.3%).

In five games this year, he has gone deep (9.3%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).

In 19 games this year (35.2%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (11.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 37.0% of his games this year (20 of 54), he has scored, and in six of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 .230 AVG .300 .273 OBP .348 .393 SLG .400 5 XBH 4 2 HR 1 8 RBI 8 5/4 K/BB 7/5 1 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings