On Friday, June 9 at 7:20 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves (38-24) host the Washington Nationals (25-36) at Truist Park in the series opener. AJ Smith-Shawver will get the nod for the Braves, while Josiah Gray will take the hill for the Nationals.

The favored Braves have -200 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +165. The total is 10.5 runs for this matchup.

Nationals vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Smith-Shawver - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (4-5, 3.09 ERA)

Nationals vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Nationals vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 32 out of the 52 games, or 61.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have gone 12-4 (winning 75% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves went 6-3 across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have won in 22, or 40%, of the 55 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Nationals have won seven of 16 games when listed as at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Nationals had a record of 3-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nationals vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dominic Smith 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+170) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+135) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

