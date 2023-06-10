The Washington Nationals and Alex Call, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Jared Shuster and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Alex Call At The Plate

  • Call is hitting .217 with eight doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.
  • Call will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .313 in his last outings.
  • In 54.4% of his games this year (31 of 57), Call has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (19.3%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a long ball in three games this year (5.3%), leaving the park in 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Call has driven home a run in 14 games this year (24.6%), including more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • In 33.3% of his games this year (19 of 57), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 28
.222 AVG .211
.280 OBP .345
.296 SLG .305
6 XBH 5
1 HR 2
12 RBI 8
27/9 K/BB 20/17
2 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead the league.
  • The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.74).
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
  • The Braves are sending Shuster (2-2) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.99 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday, May 31 against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.99, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .202 batting average against him.
