Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Braves - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals and Alex Call, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Jared Shuster and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is hitting .217 with eight doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.
- Call will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .313 in his last outings.
- In 54.4% of his games this year (31 of 57), Call has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (19.3%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in three games this year (5.3%), leaving the park in 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Call has driven home a run in 14 games this year (24.6%), including more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 33.3% of his games this year (19 of 57), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|28
|.222
|AVG
|.211
|.280
|OBP
|.345
|.296
|SLG
|.305
|6
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|27/9
|K/BB
|20/17
|2
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead the league.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.74).
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- The Braves are sending Shuster (2-2) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.99 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday, May 31 against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.99, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .202 batting average against him.
