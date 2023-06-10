After batting .333 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI in his past 10 games, Ildemaro Vargas and the Washington Nationals take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Jared Shuster) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Jared Shuster

Jared Shuster TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is hitting .314 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and a walk.

Vargas has picked up a hit in 10 of 19 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

In 19 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In 26.3% of his games this year, Vargas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In eight of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 11 .300 AVG .323 .300 OBP .344 .650 SLG .452 3 XBH 3 2 HR 0 4 RBI 6 2/0 K/BB 0/1 0 SB 0

