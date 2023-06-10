The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jared Shuster and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Jared Shuster

Jared Shuster TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses leads Washington in OBP (.350), slugging percentage (.399) and OPS (.749) this season.

He ranks 10th in batting average, 48th in on base percentage, and 106th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.

In 43 of 59 games this season (72.9%) Meneses has picked up a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (33.9%).

He has hit a home run in two of 59 games played this season, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Meneses has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (35.6%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (8.5%).

He has scored a run in 23 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 26 .301 AVG .309 .336 OBP .367 .368 SLG .436 8 XBH 10 0 HR 2 14 RBI 17 30/7 K/BB 18/10 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings