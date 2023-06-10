Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Braves - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lane Thomas -- with an on-base percentage of .273 in his past 10 games, 62 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Atlanta Braves, with Jared Shuster on the hill, on June 10 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 67 hits, which is tops among Washington hitters this season, while batting .280 with 22 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 33rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 79th and he is 64th in slugging.
- Thomas is batting .250 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Thomas has picked up a hit in 77.0% of his 61 games this season, with multiple hits in 24.6% of them.
- In nine games this season, he has gone deep (14.8%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Thomas has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (32.8%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (9.8%).
- He has scored at least once 32 times this season (52.5%), including seven games with multiple runs (11.5%).
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|28
|.301
|AVG
|.259
|.346
|OBP
|.323
|.512
|SLG
|.388
|15
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|9
|27/8
|K/BB
|39/9
|5
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- Shuster (2-2 with a 4.99 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Wednesday, May 31 against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In six games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.99, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .202 against him.
