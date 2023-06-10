Lane Thomas -- with an on-base percentage of .273 in his past 10 games, 62 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Atlanta Braves, with Jared Shuster on the hill, on June 10 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Jared Shuster

Jared Shuster TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 67 hits, which is tops among Washington hitters this season, while batting .280 with 22 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 33rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 79th and he is 64th in slugging.

Thomas is batting .250 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Thomas has picked up a hit in 77.0% of his 61 games this season, with multiple hits in 24.6% of them.

In nine games this season, he has gone deep (14.8%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).

Thomas has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (32.8%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (9.8%).

He has scored at least once 32 times this season (52.5%), including seven games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 28 .301 AVG .259 .346 OBP .323 .512 SLG .388 15 XBH 7 5 HR 4 19 RBI 9 27/8 K/BB 39/9 5 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings