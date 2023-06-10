The Atlanta Braves and Eddie Rosario will square off against the Washington Nationals and Joey Meneses on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at Truist Park.

Nationals vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 48 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 158 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 23rd in MLB with a .387 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .262 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.

Washington ranks 24th in the majors with 262 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.325).

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only seven times per game on average.

Washington strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Washington has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.66) in the majors this season.

The Nationals have a combined 1.478 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals' MacKenzie Gore (3-4) will make his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up three earned runs while allowing nine hits.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Gore will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Phillies L 4-2 Home MacKenzie Gore Matt Strahm 6/4/2023 Phillies L 11-3 Home Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez 6/6/2023 Diamondbacks L 10-5 Home Jake Irvin Tommy Henry 6/7/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-2 Home Patrick Corbin Zach Davies 6/9/2023 Braves L 3-2 Away Josiah Gray AJ Smith-Shawver 6/10/2023 Braves - Away MacKenzie Gore Jared Shuster 6/11/2023 Braves - Away Trevor Williams Bryce Elder 6/13/2023 Astros - Away Jake Irvin Hunter Brown 6/14/2023 Astros - Away Patrick Corbin Ronel Blanco 6/15/2023 Astros - Away Josiah Gray Framber Valdez 6/16/2023 Marlins - Home MacKenzie Gore Sandy Alcantara

