Nationals vs. Braves Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 10
The Atlanta Braves (39-24) will attempt to keep a six-game winning streak going when they host the Washington Nationals (25-37) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
The Braves will give the ball to Jared Shuster (2-2, 4.99 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to MacKenzie Gore (3-4, 3.66 ERA).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Nationals vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Shuster - ATL (2-2, 4.99 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (3-4, 3.66 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: MacKenzie Gore
- Gore gets the start for the Nationals, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.66 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.66, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .258 batting average against him.
- Gore is trying to claim his third quality start in a row in this matchup.
- Gore will try to prolong a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 innings per outing).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 12 outings this season.
MacKenzie Gore vs. Braves
- He will take the mound against a Braves offense that is hitting .264 as a unit (third in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .468 (second in the league) with 105 total home runs (third in MLB action).
- In 5 1/3 innings over one appearance against the Braves this season, Gore has a 1.69 ERA and a 1.313 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .176.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jared Shuster
- The Braves' Shuster (2-2) will make his seventh start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, May 31.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.99, a 1.11 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.337 in six games this season.
- He has one quality starts in six chances this season.
- Shuster has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.
Jared Shuster vs. Nationals
- The Nationals rank 24th in MLB with 262 runs scored this season. They have a .262 batting average this campaign with 48 home runs (29th in the league).
- The Nationals have gone 6-for-17 with a double and four RBI in 4 2/3 innings this season against the left-hander.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.