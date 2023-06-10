The Washington Nationals, including Stone Garrett and his .522 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Jared Shuster and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Jared Shuster

Jared Shuster TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Stone Garrett At The Plate

Garrett has five doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .265.

Garrett has gotten at least one hit in 54.5% of his games this year (18 of 33), with multiple hits seven times (21.2%).

In 33 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Garrett has driven in a run in six games this season (18.2%), including three games with more than one RBI (9.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 13 of 33 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 14 .204 AVG .333 .267 OBP .373 .278 SLG .479 2 XBH 5 1 HR 1 6 RBI 8 16/3 K/BB 20/3 0 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings