Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Braves - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (.162 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Braves.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith has five doubles, a home run and 24 walks while batting .262.
- In 63.3% of his 60 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in just one game this season.
- Smith has picked up an RBI in 18.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 5.0% of his games.
- In 23 games this year (38.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|28
|.269
|AVG
|.255
|.333
|OBP
|.356
|.311
|SLG
|.284
|3
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|8
|23/10
|K/BB
|14/14
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.74 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 62 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 13th of the season. He is 4-0 with a 2.26 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the New York Mets, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.26), 29th in WHIP (1.144), and 44th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
