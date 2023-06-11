Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Braves - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals, including Jeimer Candelario (.182 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is hitting .250 with 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 21 walks.
- Candelario has reached base via a hit in 35 games this season (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in seven games this season (11.7%), homering in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- Candelario has an RBI in 16 of 60 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 24 of 60 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|27
|.240
|AVG
|.262
|.328
|OBP
|.325
|.421
|SLG
|.449
|15
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|16
|29/12
|K/BB
|22/9
|0
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (62 total, one per game).
- Elder (4-0 with a 2.26 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 13th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.26), 29th in WHIP (1.144), and 44th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
