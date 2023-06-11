Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Braves - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Joey Meneses (batting .378 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Braves.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses leads Washington with an OBP of .352, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .401.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks eighth in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 105th in slugging.
- In 73.3% of his 60 games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- In 60 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.
- Meneses has an RBI in 21 of 60 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 38.3% of his games this year (23 of 60), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.0%) he has scored more than once.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|27
|.301
|AVG
|.316
|.336
|OBP
|.371
|.368
|SLG
|.439
|8
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|17
|30/7
|K/BB
|18/10
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (62 total, one per game).
- The Braves will send Elder (4-0) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 2.26 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 2.26 ERA ranks fourth, 1.144 WHIP ranks 29th, and 8 K/9 ranks 44th.
