Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Braves - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Keibert Ruiz (.514 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is batting .234 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks.
- Ruiz has gotten a hit in 29 of 51 games this season (56.9%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (23.5%).
- Looking at the 51 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (11.8%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.3% of his games this year, Ruiz has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (7.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 14 of 51 games (27.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|25
|.245
|AVG
|.224
|.294
|OBP
|.315
|.362
|SLG
|.408
|7
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|14
|9/4
|K/BB
|8/11
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 62 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 13th of the season. He is 4-0 with a 2.26 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the New York Mets, the righty threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.26), 29th in WHIP (1.144), and 44th in K/9 (8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.