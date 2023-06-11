Lane Thomas -- batting .268 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on June 11 at 1:35 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBI) against the Braves.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 69 hits, which is best among Washington hitters this season, while batting .284 with 24 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 31st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 75th and he is 53rd in slugging.

Thomas enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .350 with one homer.

In 77.4% of his 62 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 14.5% of his games in 2023 (nine of 62), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Thomas has picked up an RBI in 33.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

In 53.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (11.3%).

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 29 .301 AVG .267 .346 OBP .328 .512 SLG .417 15 XBH 9 5 HR 4 19 RBI 11 27/8 K/BB 40/9 5 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings