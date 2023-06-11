How to Watch the Nationals vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 11
Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals take the field on Sunday at Truist Park against Bryce Elder, who is projected to start for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is set for 1:35 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Nationals vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Nationals Player Props
|Braves vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Nationals Prediction
|Braves vs Nationals Odds
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' 49 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.
- Fueled by 161 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 23rd in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage this season.
- The Nationals' .262 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.
- Washington has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 266 (4.2 per game).
- The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 441 as a team.
- Washington has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.
- Washington has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.69) in the majors this season.
- The Nationals have a combined 1.473 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Trevor Williams (2-4) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his 13th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.
- He has earned a quality start two times in 12 starts this season.
- Williams has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/4/2023
|Phillies
|L 11-3
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Ranger Suárez
|6/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 10-5
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Tommy Henry
|6/7/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-2
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Zach Davies
|6/9/2023
|Braves
|L 3-2
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|6/10/2023
|Braves
|L 6-4
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Jared Shuster
|6/11/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Bryce Elder
|6/13/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Hunter Brown
|6/14/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Ronel Blanco
|6/15/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Framber Valdez
|6/16/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Sandy Alcantara
|6/17/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Braxton Garrett
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.