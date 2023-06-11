Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals take the field on Sunday at Truist Park against Bryce Elder, who is projected to start for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is set for 1:35 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 49 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 161 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 23rd in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals' .262 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

Washington has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 266 (4.2 per game).

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 441 as a team.

Washington has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Washington has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.69) in the majors this season.

The Nationals have a combined 1.473 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Trevor Williams (2-4) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has earned a quality start two times in 12 starts this season.

Williams has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 6/4/2023 Phillies L 11-3 Home Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez 6/6/2023 Diamondbacks L 10-5 Home Jake Irvin Tommy Henry 6/7/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-2 Home Patrick Corbin Zach Davies 6/9/2023 Braves L 3-2 Away Josiah Gray AJ Smith-Shawver 6/10/2023 Braves L 6-4 Away MacKenzie Gore Jared Shuster 6/11/2023 Braves - Away Trevor Williams Bryce Elder 6/13/2023 Astros - Away Jake Irvin Hunter Brown 6/14/2023 Astros - Away Patrick Corbin Ronel Blanco 6/15/2023 Astros - Away Josiah Gray Framber Valdez 6/16/2023 Marlins - Home MacKenzie Gore Sandy Alcantara 6/17/2023 Marlins - Home Trevor Williams Braxton Garrett

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.