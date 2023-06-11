As they try for the series sweep, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (40-24) will clash with the Washington Nationals (25-38) at Truist Park on Sunday, June 11. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 PM ET.

The Braves are listed as -275 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Nationals (+220). Atlanta (-2.5) is favored on the run line. The total for the game is set at 9.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (4-0, 2.26 ERA) vs Trevor Williams - WSH (2-4, 4.15 ERA)

Nationals vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 54 times and won 34, or 63%, of those games.

The Braves have played as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter in just two games this season, which they won both.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves have a 7-2 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have won in 22, or 38.6%, of the 57 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 1-3 when favored by +220 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150) Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+190) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+155) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

