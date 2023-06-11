Ronald Acuna Jr. and Lane Thomas are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals square off at Truist Park on Sunday (at 1:35 PM ET).

Nationals vs. Braves Game Info

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 69 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 17 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .284/.337/.465 slash line so far this season.

Thomas will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jun. 10 2-for-4 1 0 2 5 0 at Braves Jun. 9 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 1 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 6 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 1 vs. Phillies Jun. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 21 walks and 28 RBI (57 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .250/.327/.434 on the year.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jun. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 6 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Elder Stats

The Braves will send Bryce Elder (4-0) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Elder has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

The 24-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.26), 29th in WHIP (1.144), and 44th in K/9 (8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Elder Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mets Jun. 6 6.0 4 4 4 8 2 at Athletics May. 30 7.1 5 1 1 5 3 vs. Dodgers May. 24 6.0 7 1 1 6 1 vs. Mariners May. 19 6.0 7 2 2 6 1 at Blue Jays May. 13 5.0 5 2 2 3 1

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 86 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 30 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen 28 bases.

He has a slash line of .333/.405/.570 so far this season.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jun. 10 3-for-4 2 1 3 8 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jun. 8 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Mets Jun. 7 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 2 vs. Mets Jun. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Ozzie Albies Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Albies Stats

Ozzie Albies has 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 16 walks and 42 RBI (62 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He's slashed .253/.305/.478 so far this year.

Albies Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 8 1-for-5 2 1 3 4 0 vs. Mets Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 6 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

