Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Astros - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Jeimer Candelario (.188 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Braves.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is hitting .251 with 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 22 walks.
- Candelario has gotten a hit in 36 of 61 games this year (59.0%), with at least two hits on 16 occasions (26.2%).
- Looking at the 61 games he has played this year, he's homered in eight of them (13.1%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Candelario has driven home a run in 17 games this season (27.9%), including more than one RBI in 18.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 25 games this season (41.0%), including multiple runs in five games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|28
|.240
|AVG
|.264
|.328
|OBP
|.331
|.421
|SLG
|.473
|15
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|18
|29/12
|K/BB
|22/10
|0
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Astros have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.34).
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 69 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- The Astros will send Brown (5-3) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.82 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 68 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty went six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 3.82 ERA ranks 35th, 1.215 WHIP ranks 40th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 10th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.