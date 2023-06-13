Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Astros - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Joey Meneses (batting .378 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses leads Washington in OBP (.351), slugging percentage (.398) and OPS (.749) this season.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 106th in the league in slugging.
- Meneses enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .333.
- Meneses has gotten a hit in 45 of 61 games this year (73.8%), including 21 multi-hit games (34.4%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 61 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Meneses has an RBI in 22 of 61 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 24 of 61 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|28
|.301
|AVG
|.314
|.336
|OBP
|.367
|.368
|SLG
|.432
|8
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|18
|30/7
|K/BB
|18/10
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.34 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (69 total, one per game).
- Brown (5-3) takes the mound for the Astros in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.82 ERA in 68 1/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 24-year-old's 3.82 ERA ranks 35th, 1.215 WHIP ranks 40th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.