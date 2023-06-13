Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Astros - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Luis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the mound, on June 13 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Braves.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .276 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 44th in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage, and 117th in slugging.
- Garcia has recorded a hit in 35 of 57 games this season (61.4%), including 20 multi-hit games (35.1%).
- In 8.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has driven home a run in 21 games this season (36.8%), including more than one RBI in 10.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 21 of 57 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|27
|.257
|AVG
|.295
|.289
|OBP
|.331
|.372
|SLG
|.411
|6
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|16
|12/6
|K/BB
|19/7
|3
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Astros have the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.34).
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (69 total, one per game).
- Brown (5-3 with a 3.82 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 13th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old's 3.82 ERA ranks 35th, 1.215 WHIP ranks 40th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
