Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros (37-29) match up with Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (26-38) in the series opener at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, June 13. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET.

The Nationals are +200 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Astros (-250). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown - HOU (5-3, 3.82 ERA) vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (4-6, 4.89 ERA)

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

This season, the Astros have been favored 44 times and won 25, or 56.8%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Astros have a 7-2 record (winning 77.8% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Astros went 2-2 over the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 58 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (39.7%) in those contests.

The Nationals have a mark of 2-4 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +200 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Nationals had a record of 3-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Meneses 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+185) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+195) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+240) Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+210) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+240)

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

