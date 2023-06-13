At +8000 as of June 18, the Carolina Panthers aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +375

+375 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Carolina Betting Insights

Carolina covered eight times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Panthers games went over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Carolina ranked fourth-worst in total offense (306.2 yards per game) last season, but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 22nd with 349.8 yards allowed per contest.

The Panthers went 5-4 at home last season, but they won just two games away from home.

Carolina was winless (0-4) when favored and 6-6 as underdogs.

The Panthers were 6-6 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC South.

Panthers Impact Players

Miles Sanders ran for 1,269 yards (74.6 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 17 games last year.

In 14 games, Andy Dalton threw for 2,871 yards (205.1 per game), with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.7%.

In the passing game a season ago, Adam Thielen scored six TDs, hauling in 70 balls for 716 yards (42.1 per game).

In 15 games, Chuba Hubbard ran for 466 yards (31.1 per game) and two TDs.

Frankie Luvu had one interception to go with 111 tackles, 19.0 TFL, seven sacks, and four passes defended last year.

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds @ Falcons September 10 1 - +8000 Saints September 18 2 - +3000 @ Seahawks September 24 3 - +3000 Vikings October 1 4 - +5000 @ Lions October 8 5 - +1800 @ Dolphins October 15 6 - +2500 Texans October 29 8 - +15000 Colts November 5 9 - +8000 @ Bears November 9 10 - +5000 Cowboys November 19 11 - +1600 @ Titans November 26 12 - +12500 @ Buccaneers December 3 13 - +12500 @ Saints December 10 14 - +3000 Falcons December 17 15 - +8000 Packers December 24 16 - +6600 @ Jaguars December 31 17 - +2500 Buccaneers January 7 18 - +12500

