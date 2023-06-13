Today's WNBA slate has three quality competitions in store. Among those contests is the Washington Mystics squaring off against the Indiana Fever.

Today's WNBA Games

The Indiana Fever face the Washington Mystics

The Mystics hope to pick up a road win at the Fever on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Stream Live: Fubo

Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

IND Record: 2-6

2-6 WAS Record: 5-3

5-3 IND Stats: 79.8 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 84.3 Opp. PPG (eighth)

79.8 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 84.3 Opp. PPG (eighth) WAS Stats: 75.4 PPG (11th in WNBA), 73.3 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

IND Key Player: NaLyssa Smith (15.0 PPG, 10.9 RPG, 1.6 APG)

NaLyssa Smith (15.0 PPG, 10.9 RPG, 1.6 APG) WAS Key Player: Elena Delle Donne (18.6 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 2.9 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -4.5

-4.5 WAS Odds to Win: -201

-201 IND Odds to Win: +163

+163 Total: 157.5 points

The New York Liberty host the Atlanta Dream

The Dream look to pull off a road win at the Liberty on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Stream Live: Fubo

Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

NYL Record: 6-2

6-2 ATL Record: 2-5

2-5 NYL Stats: 86.0 PPG (third in WNBA), 79.3 Opp. PPG (fourth)

86.0 PPG (third in WNBA), 79.3 Opp. PPG (fourth) ATL Stats: 82.6 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 86.3 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (24.9 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 3.4 APG)

Breanna Stewart (24.9 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 3.4 APG) ATL Key Player: Cheyenne Parker (16.9 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 1.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -11

-11 NYL Odds to Win: -714

-714 ATL Odds to Win: +483

+483 Total: 169.5 points

The Phoenix Mercury take on the Seattle Storm

The Storm travel to face the Mercury on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Stream Live: Fubo

Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHO Record: 2-5

2-5 SEA Record: 1-6

1-6 PHO Stats: 80.6 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 86.4 Opp. PPG (12th)

80.6 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 86.4 Opp. PPG (12th) SEA Stats: 73.6 PPG (12th in WNBA), 83.6 Opp. PPG (seventh)

Players to Watch

PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (22.7 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 1.7 APG)

Brittney Griner (22.7 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 1.7 APG) SEA Key Player: Ezi Magbegor (14.0 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 1.9 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -5.5

-5.5 PHO Odds to Win: -242

-242 SEA Odds to Win: +194

+194 Total: 162.5 points

