Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Astros - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with two walks and an RBI), battle starter Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is batting .210 with eight doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.
- Call has gotten a hit in 32 of 60 games this year (53.3%), including 11 multi-hit games (18.3%).
- Looking at the 60 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (5.0%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Call has an RBI in 14 of 60 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 19 of 60 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|31
|.222
|AVG
|.198
|.280
|OBP
|.323
|.296
|SLG
|.283
|6
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|27/9
|K/BB
|21/17
|2
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Astros' 3.30 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (69 total, one per game).
- Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his 14th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 2.36 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.36), 13th in WHIP (1.060), and 24th in K/9 (9.5).
