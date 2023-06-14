Ildemaro Vargas is available when the Washington Nationals take on Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on June 10 against the Braves) he went 1-for-4.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is hitting .309 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and a walk.

Vargas has gotten a hit in 11 of 20 games this year (55.0%), including five multi-hit games (25.0%).

In 20 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Vargas has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this season (five of 20), with more than one RBI four times (20.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In nine of 20 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 12 .300 AVG .314 .300 OBP .333 .650 SLG .429 3 XBH 3 2 HR 0 4 RBI 6 2/0 K/BB 0/1 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings