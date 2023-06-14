Jeimer Candelario -- .182 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the mound, on June 14 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is hitting .248 with 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 23 walks.

In 58.1% of his games this season (36 of 62), Candelario has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (25.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 12.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.0% of his trips to the plate.

Candelario has had at least one RBI in 27.4% of his games this season (17 of 62), with more than one RBI 11 times (17.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 25 games this year (40.3%), including five multi-run games (8.1%).

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 29 .240 AVG .257 .328 OBP .328 .421 SLG .460 15 XBH 12 3 HR 5 12 RBI 18 29/12 K/BB 25/11 0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings