On Wednesday, Keibert Ruiz (.514 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

  • Ruiz is hitting .235 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks.
  • Ruiz has picked up a hit in 56.6% of his 53 games this season, with more than one hit in 24.5% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 11.3% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
  • Ruiz has driven in a run in 20 games this year (37.7%), including four games with more than one RBI (7.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 15 of 53 games (28.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 27
.245 AVG .226
.294 OBP .311
.362 SLG .396
7 XBH 8
2 HR 5
11 RBI 15
9/4 K/BB 8/11
0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.30).
  • The Astros allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (69 total, one per game).
  • Valdez (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 2.36 ERA in 84 2/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 29-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.36), 13th in WHIP (1.060), and 24th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
