The Mets will give the ball to Justin Verlander (2-3, 4.85 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Gerrit Cole (7-1, 2.84 ERA).

Mets vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mets vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 6, Mets 5.

Total Prediction for Mets vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Mets Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mets have a record of 1-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mets and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mets have won one of their last three games against the spread.

This season, the Mets have won 24 out of the 45 games, or 53.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Mets have a record of 25-21, a 54.3% win rate, when they're favored by -110 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Mets, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

The Mets have scored the 17th-most runs in the league this season with 296 (4.4 per game).

The Mets' 4.73 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.

Yankees Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-1.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Yankees and their opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Yankees' record against the spread is 2-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in three of those games).

The Yankees have been victorious in 10, or 47.6%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Yankees have won 10 of 21 games when listed as at least -110 or better on the moneyline.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (311 total), the Yankees are the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.58 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.

Mets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 8 @ Braves L 13-10 Justin Verlander vs Spencer Strider June 9 @ Pirates L 14-7 Tylor Megill vs Rich Hill June 10 @ Pirates W 5-1 Kodai Senga vs Johan Oviedo June 11 @ Pirates L 2-1 Carlos Carrasco vs Mitch Keller June 13 Yankees L 7-6 Max Scherzer vs Luis Severino June 14 Yankees - Justin Verlander vs Gerrit Cole June 16 Cardinals - Tylor Megill vs Miles Mikolas June 17 Cardinals - Kodai Senga vs Adam Wainwright June 18 Cardinals - Carlos Carrasco vs Matthew Liberatore June 19 @ Astros - Max Scherzer vs Framber Valdez June 20 @ Astros - Justin Verlander vs Ronel Blanco

Yankees Schedule