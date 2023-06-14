Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will play Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET.

The Astros are -250 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Nationals (+200). A 7.5-run total has been set for the matchup.

Nationals vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -250 +200 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Nationals and their foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Nationals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been victorious in 23, or 39%, of the 59 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Washington has entered six games this season as the underdog by +200 or more and is 2-4 in those contests.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 29 of its 64 games with a total this season.

The Nationals have posted a record of 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-21 14-18 14-16 12-22 18-22 8-16

