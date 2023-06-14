How to Watch the Nationals vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 14
The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker will take the field against the Washington Nationals and Jeimer Candelario at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' 51 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.
- Washington ranks 23rd in the majors with a .387 team slugging percentage.
- The Nationals' .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.
- Washington has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 273 (4.2 per game).
- The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .323 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 451 as a team.
- Washington strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- Washington has pitched to a 4.68 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.
- The Nationals have a combined 1.475 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Josiah Gray (4-5) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his 14th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed five innings while giving up one earned run on two hits in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.
- He has earned a quality start five times in 13 starts this season.
- Gray has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/7/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-2
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Zach Davies
|6/9/2023
|Braves
|L 3-2
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|6/10/2023
|Braves
|L 6-4
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Jared Shuster
|6/11/2023
|Braves
|W 6-2
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Bryce Elder
|6/13/2023
|Astros
|L 6-1
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Hunter Brown
|6/14/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Framber Valdez
|6/15/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Cristian Javier
|6/16/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Sandy Alcantara
|6/17/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Braxton Garrett
|6/18/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/19/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Jack Flaherty
