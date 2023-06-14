Wednesday, Riley Adams and the Washington Nationals square off against the Houston Astros and Framber Valdez, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 10 against the Braves) he went 0-for-3.

Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Adams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Riley Adams At The Plate

Adams has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks while batting .267.

In 53.8% of his games this year (seven of 13), Adams has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (23.1%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in two of 13 games played this season, and in 3.9% of his plate appearances.

Adams has driven in a run in three games this season (23.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three games this year (23.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 .357 AVG .118 .419 OBP .211 .643 SLG .294 5 XBH 1 1 HR 1 3 RBI 3 11/3 K/BB 6/2 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings