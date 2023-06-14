Stone Garrett Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Astros - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday, Stone Garrett and the Washington Nationals face the Houston Astros and Framber Valdez, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on June 10 against the Braves) he went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI.
Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Stone Garrett At The Plate
- Garrett has five doubles, three home runs and six walks while batting .264.
- Garrett has gotten at least one hit in 55.9% of his games this year (19 of 34), with multiple hits seven times (20.6%).
- He has hit a home run in three games this year (8.8%), homering in 2.6% of his chances at the plate.
- In seven games this year (20.6%), Garrett has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (8.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 41.2% of his games this season (14 of 34), he has scored, and in four of those games (11.8%) he has scored more than once.
Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|15
|.204
|AVG
|.327
|.267
|OBP
|.364
|.278
|SLG
|.519
|2
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|9
|16/3
|K/BB
|21/3
|0
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.30 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (69 total, one per game).
- Valdez (6-5 with a 2.36 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 14th of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.36), 13th in WHIP (1.060), and 24th in K/9 (9.5).
