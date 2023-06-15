C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Astros - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
C.J. Abrams -- with an on-base percentage of .154 in his past 10 games, 113 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, on June 15 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Astros.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is batting .221 with 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and eight walks.
- In 35 of 59 games this season (59.3%) Abrams has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (15.3%).
- He has hit a home run in six games this season (10.2%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Abrams has had at least one RBI in 28.8% of his games this year (17 of 59), with two or more RBI nine times (15.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 19 of 59 games (32.2%), including multiple runs twice.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|29
|.235
|AVG
|.208
|.284
|OBP
|.250
|.382
|SLG
|.368
|9
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|20
|20/4
|K/BB
|29/4
|4
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.27 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (69 total, one per game).
- The Astros will send Javier (7-1) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.13 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.13 ERA ranks 18th, 1.058 WHIP ranks 12th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 31st among qualifying pitchers this season.
