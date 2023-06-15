Keibert Ruiz -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, on June 15 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is batting .235 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks.

Ruiz has gotten a hit in 31 of 54 games this season (57.4%), including 13 multi-hit games (24.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 20 games this season (37.0%), Ruiz has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 15 of 54 games (27.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 28 .245 AVG .227 .294 OBP .309 .362 SLG .391 7 XBH 8 2 HR 5 11 RBI 15 9/4 K/BB 8/11 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings