Nationals vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 15
Thursday's game that pits the Houston Astros (39-29) versus the Washington Nationals (26-40) at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:10 PM on June 15.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Cristian Javier (7-1) to the mound, while MacKenzie Gore (3-5) will answer the bell for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
Nationals vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Nationals 3.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-7.
- When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The Nationals have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.
- The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 60 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (38.3%) in those games.
- Washington has a mark of 10-14 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +160 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 38.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 4.2 runs per game (277 total), Washington is the 24th-highest scoring team in MLB.
- Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.67 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 9
|@ Braves
|L 3-2
|Josiah Gray vs AJ Smith-Shawver
|June 10
|@ Braves
|L 6-4
|MacKenzie Gore vs Jared Shuster
|June 11
|@ Braves
|W 6-2
|Trevor Williams vs Bryce Elder
|June 13
|@ Astros
|L 6-1
|Patrick Corbin vs Hunter Brown
|June 14
|@ Astros
|L 5-4
|Josiah Gray vs Framber Valdez
|June 15
|@ Astros
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Cristian Javier
|June 16
|Marlins
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Sandy Alcantara
|June 17
|Marlins
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Braxton Garrett
|June 18
|Marlins
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Jesús Luzardo
|June 19
|Cardinals
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Jack Flaherty
|June 20
|Cardinals
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Jordan Montgomery
