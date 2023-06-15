The Texas Rangers (42-25) will look for another big outing from a batter on a hot streak against the Los Angeles Angels (38-32) on Thursday at 8:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field. Corey Seager is riding a two-game homer streak.

The Rangers will give the ball to Nathan Eovaldi (9-2, 2.49 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Shohei Ohtani (5-2, 3.43 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023
  • Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • TV: Fox Sports 1
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Venue: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (9-2, 2.49 ERA) vs Ohtani - LAA (5-2, 3.43 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

  • The Rangers will hand the ball to Eovaldi (9-2) for his 14th start of the season.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 33-year-old has pitched to a 2.49 ERA this season with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.8 walks per nine across 13 games.
  • He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.
  • Eovaldi has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
  • He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Angels

  • The Angels have scored 343 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB. They have 607 hits, eighth in baseball, with 98 home runs (fifth in the league).
  • The right-hander has allowed the Angels to go 5-for-28 with a double in eight innings this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shohei Ohtani

  • Ohtani makes the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.43 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was in relief on Saturday when the right-hander tossed five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • Over 13 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up a 3.43 ERA and 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .176 to his opponents.
  • Ohtani is looking for his sixth quality start in a row.
  • Ohtani has pitched five or more innings in a game 12 times this year entering this matchup.
  • He has had three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
  • The 28-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.43), 11th in WHIP (1.053), and third in K/9 (12.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.