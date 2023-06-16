C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Marlins - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams (.256 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is batting .217 with 10 doubles, two triples, six home runs and eight walks.
- Abrams has had a hit in 35 of 60 games this season (58.3%), including multiple hits nine times (15.0%).
- He has hit a home run in six games this year (10.0%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Abrams has had at least one RBI in 28.3% of his games this year (17 of 60), with two or more RBI nine times (15.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 20 games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|30
|.235
|AVG
|.200
|.284
|OBP
|.241
|.382
|SLG
|.355
|9
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|20
|20/4
|K/BB
|30/4
|4
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.22 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (74 total, 1.1 per game).
- Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his 14th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.86 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw seven innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.86 ERA ranks 60th, 1.188 WHIP ranks 37th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 45th among qualifying pitchers this season.
