Dominic Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .472 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on June 16 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Astros.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith has 64 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .346.

Smith is batting .333 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Smith has reached base via a hit in 42 games this season (of 64 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 64 games played this year, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Smith has picked up an RBI in 20.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.3% of his games.

He has scored in 25 of 64 games (39.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 32 .269 AVG .271 .333 OBP .358 .311 SLG .347 3 XBH 6 1 HR 1 6 RBI 11 23/10 K/BB 18/14 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings