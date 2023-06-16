Jeimer Candelario -- with an on-base percentage of .268 in his past 10 games, 60 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on June 16 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Astros.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is batting .245 with 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 24 walks.

Candelario has gotten a hit in 37 of 64 games this year (57.8%), with multiple hits on 16 occasions (25.0%).

In eight games this season, he has hit a home run (12.5%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).

In 26.6% of his games this season, Candelario has picked up at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (17.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 25 times this year (39.1%), including five games with multiple runs (7.8%).

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 31 .240 AVG .250 .328 OBP .328 .421 SLG .442 15 XBH 12 3 HR 5 12 RBI 18 29/12 K/BB 27/12 0 SB 2

