Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Marlins - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Friday, Joey Meneses (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Washington Nationals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses leads Washington in slugging percentage (.386) thanks to 18 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 123rd in the league in slugging.
- Meneses has recorded a hit in 45 of 63 games this year (71.4%), including 21 multi-hit games (33.3%).
- In 63 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- In 22 games this year (34.9%), Meneses has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (7.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 25 times this season (39.7%), including three games with multiple runs (4.8%).
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|30
|.301
|AVG
|.294
|.336
|OBP
|.346
|.368
|SLG
|.405
|8
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|18
|30/7
|K/BB
|21/10
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.22).
- The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (74 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Marlins are sending Alcantara (2-5) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.86 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.86 ERA ranks 60th, 1.188 WHIP ranks 37th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 45th among qualifying pitchers this season.
