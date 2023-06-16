Friday's contest features the Washington Nationals (27-40) and the Miami Marlins (38-31) squaring off at Nationals Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Nationals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on June 16.

The probable starters are Sandy Alcantara (2-5) for the Marlins and Trevor Williams (3-4) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Nationals vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Nationals 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 2-7.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its foes are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Nationals have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 contests (one of those games had a spread.

The Nationals have won in 24, or 39.3%, of the 61 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Washington has a mark of 14-22 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (281 total), Washington is the 24th-highest scoring team in MLB.

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.61 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule