The Miami Marlins (38-31) and Washington Nationals (27-40) clash on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Nationals Park.

The Marlins will give the ball to Sandy Alcantara (2-5, 4.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Trevor Williams (3-4, 4.11 ERA).

Nationals vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Alcantara - MIA (2-5, 4.86 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (3-4, 4.11 ERA)

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams

Williams gets the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.11 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance was on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 31-year-old has a 4.11 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .264 to his opponents.

Williams is trying to secure his third quality start of the season in this game.

Williams will look to prolong a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging five frames per appearance).

In two of his 13 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Trevor Williams vs. Marlins

He will take the mound against a Marlins squad that is hitting .255 as a unit (10th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .396 (19th in the league) with 67 total home runs (22nd in MLB action).

In six innings over one appearance against the Marlins this season, Williams has a 4.5 ERA and a 1 WHIP while his opponents are batting .217.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sandy Alcantara

Alcantara (2-5) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with an ERA of 4.86, a 2.63 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.188.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Alcantara will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

He has made 13 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

The 27-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (4.86), 37th in WHIP (1.188), and 45th in K/9 (7.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

